FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of FedEx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $298.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.