FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 20.000-21.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 20.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FedEx also updated its FY25 guidance to $20.00-21.00 EPS.
NYSE:FDX traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $300.39. 3,421,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,433. FedEx has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $314.58.
In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
