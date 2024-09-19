FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.00-21.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $20.74. The company issued revenue guidance of low single-digit growth, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.69 billion.

FedEx Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE FDX traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.39. 3,421,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.30 and its 200-day moving average is $274.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.58.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

