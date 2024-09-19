FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 20.000-21.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 20.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FedEx also updated its FY25 guidance to $20.00-21.00 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America cut shares of FedEx from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.58.

Shares of FDX traded up $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $300.39. 3,953,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,433. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. FedEx has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

