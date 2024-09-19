FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.00-21.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $20.74. The company issued revenue guidance of low single-digit growth, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.69 billion.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $300.32. 2,406,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,888. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. TD Cowen started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.