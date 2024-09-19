Feedback (LON:FDBK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.05

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.05 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 45.05 ($0.60), with a volume of 24057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.63).

Feedback Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £6.01 million, a PE ratio of -173.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.06.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

