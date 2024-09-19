Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) PT Raised to $236.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $228.00 to $236.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FERG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $205.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson has a one year low of $147.62 and a one year high of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Ferguson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ferguson by 2,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

