Ferguson plc (FERG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ferguson Stock Performance
FERG stock opened at £158 ($208.72) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.26. Ferguson has a twelve month low of £120.85 ($159.64) and a twelve month high of £178.10 ($235.27). The business’s fifty day moving average is £157 and its 200-day moving average is £162.18. The company has a market cap of £31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,188.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21.
Ferguson Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ferguson
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Ready for a Comeback
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Stocks to Neutralize Market Volatility and Build Wealth
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.