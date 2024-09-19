Ferguson plc (FERG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG stock opened at £158 ($208.72) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.26. Ferguson has a twelve month low of £120.85 ($159.64) and a twelve month high of £178.10 ($235.27). The business’s fifty day moving average is £157 and its 200-day moving average is £162.18. The company has a market cap of £31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,188.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.