FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

FibroGen Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.69. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,937 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,764,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

