Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.23

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.23 and last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 2691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.51.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDLO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 698,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,856,000 after acquiring an additional 30,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 50,154 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

