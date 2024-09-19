Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.32

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.32 and last traded at $86.32, with a volume of 8863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.15.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.77.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 82.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 177,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.