Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 155,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 90,085 shares.The stock last traded at $87.43 and had previously closed at $85.55.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 174,307 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 204,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 31,727 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,122,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,040,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

