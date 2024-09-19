Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.58

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.58 and last traded at $64.17, with a volume of 4176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.68.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

