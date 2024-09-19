Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.63

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.63 and last traded at $70.53, with a volume of 8515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.96.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.