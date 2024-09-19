Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) is LJI Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 367,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $25,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 764,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,459,000 after buying an additional 29,103 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 437,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after buying an additional 51,290 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 284,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 271,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.82.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.