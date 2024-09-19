Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stake Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE FNF opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

