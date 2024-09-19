Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Up 5.2% in August

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,880,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 11,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE FIS traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,332. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $85.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

