Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Up 5.2% in August

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 11,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.28. 795,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $85.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $6,673,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 900,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

