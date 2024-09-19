Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $96.00 at Bank of America

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FIS. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,109 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,316,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,596 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

