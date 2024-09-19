Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.14

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.14 and last traded at $60.14, with a volume of 4259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.28.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $839.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.09.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 648,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 166,991 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,587,000 after buying an additional 149,954 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 556,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after buying an additional 38,752 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,327,000.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.