Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Gap Down to $20.34

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $19.81. Fidus Investment shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 42,786 shares trading hands.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $619.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.88 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 67.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

