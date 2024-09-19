Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.01

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $42.82, with a volume of 773384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $3,857,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 755,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,557,000 after acquiring an additional 94,369 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

