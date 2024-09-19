Fifth Third Bancorp to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,802.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

