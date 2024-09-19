FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Short Interest Up 6.4% in August

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,480,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 19,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $228,849.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,591 shares of company stock valued at $255,460. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FIGS by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in FIGS by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FIGS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in FIGS by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 133,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

NYSE:FIGS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 233,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,502. FIGS has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FIGS had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

