Financial Survey: Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) and Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) and Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Premier Foods has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air China has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Premier Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Air China pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Air China pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Foods N/A N/A N/A Air China -0.34% -1.50% -0.17%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Premier Foods and Air China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Premier Foods and Air China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Air China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Premier Foods and Air China”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Foods $1.43 billion 1.47 $141.41 million N/A N/A Air China $21.01 billion 0.32 -$146.93 million $0.03 266.67

Premier Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Air China.

Summary

Premier Foods beats Air China on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Foods

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands. The company also provides dumplings under the Atora brand name; plain flour under the Be-Ro brand; dried milk under the Marvel brand name; plain and self-raising flour under the McDougalls brand; and plant based food under the Plantastic brand name. It offers its products through supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, and wholesale and food service facilities, as well as through e-commerce channels. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Saint Albans, the United Kingdom.

About Air China

(Get Free Report)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. Air China Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

