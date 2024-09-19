First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Stock Price Down 3.1%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 7,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 10,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
The company has a market cap of $117.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.
First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 63.60%. The business had revenue of $157.68 million for the quarter.
About First Acceptance
First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.
