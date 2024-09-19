First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.98

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 7370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

First Advantage Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $184.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.66 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $32,508.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,509.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in First Advantage by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 603,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,777,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after acquiring an additional 496,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 255,807 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,325,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,109,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

