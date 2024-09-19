First American Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First American Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 37.9% of First American Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First American Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $112,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $63.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.