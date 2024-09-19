First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$18.60 and a 12-month high of C$22.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.86.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$183.97 million during the quarter.

First Capital Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.