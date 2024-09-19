First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
First Capital Realty Stock Performance
First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$18.60 and a 12-month high of C$22.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.86.
First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$183.97 million during the quarter.
First Capital Realty Announces Dividend
