First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 26,375 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $14,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 934,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,479,000 after acquiring an additional 45,175 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 64,949 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 84,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus increased their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

