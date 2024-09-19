First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $16,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $14,360,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at $1,135,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE KMPR opened at $60.77 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -65.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Kemper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

