First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,109 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Huntsman worth $14,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,657,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,599,000 after buying an additional 97,082 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 753.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,867,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,408,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,697,000 after purchasing an additional 203,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 52.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,358,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 811,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $22.23 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

