First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 472,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $14,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in Radian Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $130,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $130,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Quigley sold 7,500 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $267,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,772 shares of company stock worth $4,260,796. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RDN opened at $35.42 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 47.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RDN

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.