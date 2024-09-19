First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $227.60 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,697,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,591 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 2.35% of Boston Properties worth $227,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 115.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 198.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.64 and a 12-month high of $83.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.31%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

