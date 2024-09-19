First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $401.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $401,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average is $102.16. The company has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.