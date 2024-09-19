First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $448.69 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,584,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 5.45% of Royal Gold worth $448,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,800.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Royal Gold by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,239,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 36.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $3,315,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $139.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.84 and a 200-day moving average of $127.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $145.59.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

