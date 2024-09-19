First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,906 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Artivion were worth $15,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Artivion by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,083,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after buying an additional 564,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 33,982 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Artivion by 59.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Artivion in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Artivion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Insider Activity at Artivion

In other Artivion news, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 9,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $242,627.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,633.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Artivion news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 2,383 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $61,386.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,950.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 9,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $242,627.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,633.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,679 shares of company stock valued at $626,518 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of AORT opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -104.04 and a beta of 1.74. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.70 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Artivion

(Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.