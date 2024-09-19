First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Update

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,189,400 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 2,319,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FFMGF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. First Mining Gold has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

