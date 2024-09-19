First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Update

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,189,400 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 2,319,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
First Mining Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FFMGF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. First Mining Gold has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.
First Mining Gold Company Profile
