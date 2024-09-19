First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.35. 101,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 279,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FQVLF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.51.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.