First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Head to Head Survey

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Apartment Investment and Management pays out -85.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apartment Investment and Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management -113.14% -51.94% -10.54% First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 0 0 0 0 N/A First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $198.40 million 6.77 -$166.20 million ($1.18) -7.86 First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A $1.69 10.15

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apartment Investment and Management. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey beats Apartment Investment and Management on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Investment and Management



Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey



First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

