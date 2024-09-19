First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Down 9.2% in August

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $20.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 1.4 %

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSFG Free Report ) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. 4,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $161.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.74. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $24.50.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

