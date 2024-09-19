First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.00

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.00 and last traded at $101.00, with a volume of 290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.09.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

