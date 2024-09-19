First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Shares Up 0.7%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.71 and last traded at $62.23. 22,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 56,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.79.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Get First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 98,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.