First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.50 and last traded at $68.10. Approximately 14,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 25,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $432.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

