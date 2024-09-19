First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Down 11.4% in August

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEUZ traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2957 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,985,000.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

