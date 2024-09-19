First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Down 11.4% in August

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FEUZ traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.07.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2957 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
