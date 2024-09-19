First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.21

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.21 and last traded at $42.15, with a volume of 27521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
