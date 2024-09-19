First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.21

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.21 and last traded at $42.15, with a volume of 27521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $812,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,990,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,768,000.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

