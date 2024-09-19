First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FTAG)

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 26,829 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 516% compared to the average daily volume of 4,355 put options.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTAG opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2581 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.