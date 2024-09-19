First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.88

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.88 and last traded at $102.82, with a volume of 1625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.27.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.74.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 56,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

