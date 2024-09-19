First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.88

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.88 and last traded at $102.82, with a volume of 1625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.27.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.74.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
