First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.95

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.95 and last traded at $78.92, with a volume of 5788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.30.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $21,948,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 145.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 297,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 176,714 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $6,780,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,043,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,900,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 45,908 shares during the period.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

