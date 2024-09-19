First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.95

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.95 and last traded at $78.92, with a volume of 5788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.30.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
