First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.00 and last traded at $64.09. 21,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 37,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.23.
First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXZ. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 1,714.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $60,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 24.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.
First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
